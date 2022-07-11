Ramsey County District judge strikes down many of Minnesota's abortion restrictions

The judge struck down state requirements that only physicians can perform abortions and that abortions after the first trimester must be performed in hospitals.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A judge declared many of Minnesota's restrictions on abortion unconstitutional on Monday, including the state's mandatory 24-hour waiting period and a requirement that both parents be notified before a minor can get an abortion.

Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan also struck down Minnesota's requirements that only physicians can perform abortions and that abortions after the first trimester must be performed in hospitals.

Gilligan ruled in a lawsuit by Gender Justice and other abortion rights supporters, which argued successfully that the restrictions were unconstitutional under a landmark 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court holding that the state constitution protects abortion rights.

“These abortion laws violate the right to privacy because they infringe upon the fundamental right under the Minnesota Constitution to access abortion care and do not withstand strict scrutiny,” Gilligan wrote.

Opponents of abortion rights condemned the decision. Republican attorney general candidate Jim Schultz called on Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison to appeal the ruling.

“The laws challenged in this case are common sense measures that support and empower pregnant women," Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life said in a statement. "Today’s ruling striking them down is extreme and without a foundation in the Minnesota Constitution. It blocks Minnesotans from enacting reasonable protections for unborn children and their mothers.”

"Republicans will continue to defend common-sense pro-life laws that protect the health and safety of mothers, and work to overturn this reckless decision that puts mothers' lives at risk," said Republican House Minority Leader Rep. Kurt Daudt in a statement.

However, supporters said the ruling is an important decision for health care access in Minnesota.

"Restrictions on abortion care not only make essential health care financially and logistically inaccessible, they also disproportionately impact people of color, people with low incomes, queer and trans people who reach out to our abortion assistance fund," said Shayla Walker, Executive Director of Our Justice, who was a plaintiff in the case. "In light of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, every piece of red tape matters for Minnesotans and people traveling to Minnesota for abortion care. Today's ruling is an important step toward making abortion accessible to everyone who needs it.”

Watch more local news: