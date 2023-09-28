Emmer announces bid for majority leader; endorses Scalise for speaker

Last week, rumors swirled around Emmer's potential ambitions after the Washington Post reported a group of far-right House members wanted to replace McCarthy.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A day after the House of Representatives made its historic vote to oust of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy from his position, representatives for Minnesota Congressman and House Majority Whip Tom Emmer confirmed he will seek a higher office.

Emmer, a Republican from the state's Sixth District, confirmed he is running for House majority leader, while at the same time, endorsing current Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) in his bid for McCarthy's vacated position.

Last week, rumors swirled around Emmer's potential ambitions after the Washington Post reported a group of far-right House members wanted to replace McCarthy, and Emmer's name had been floated for the job. The next day, Emmer told KARE 11 that he had his "full support" in McCarthy, and he had "zero interest in palace intrigue."

McCarthy was subsequently voted out Tuesday — a first in U.S. history — and told lawmakers he would not run for the position again.

“I may have lost this vote today, but as I walk out of this chamber I feel fortunate to have served," McCarthy said at a press conference at the Capitol, alternating between upbeat assessment of his speakership and angry score-settling of those who ousted him.

Emmer sided with the majority of his party — all but eight Republicans — to oppose his removal.

Immediately after the vote, Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry was named temporary speaker or speaker pro tempore.

