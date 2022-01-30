Scott Jensen repeats debunked claim about litter boxes in schools

When asked to provide evidence to substantiate claims that schools were providing litter boxes for students to use, Jensen's campaign responded "no comment."

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn — Republican candidate for Minnesota governor Dr. Scott Jensen recently repeated a false claim that schools are allowing children to use litter boxes instead of bathrooms if they identify as "furry."

Jensen made the comments while speaking at a campaign event in September.

In video posted on Facebook, Jensen asked the crowd, "What are we doing to our kids? Why are we telling elementary kids that they get to choose their gender this week?"

"Why do we have litter boxes in some of the school districts so kids can pee in them, because they identify as a furry? We’ve lost our minds. We’ve lost our minds," he said.

KARE 11 reached out to Jensen's campaign to ask if his claims were based on evidence, and if so, could he provide evidence that schools are providing litter boxes for children to use instead of bathrooms. His campaign responded, "no comment" to both questions.

The term "furry" is often used to describe a community of "fans, artists, writers, gamers, and role players" who roleplay or identify as anthropomorphized animal characters.

Several Minnesota school districts, including a representative for Mankato Area Public Schools, confirmed to KARE 11 that children have not been given litter boxes to use. "Litterboxgate is, in fact, complete nonsense," Superintendent Paul Peterson said in a statement.

In a statement, Education Minnesota called the claims a "bizarre internet hoax" that "appears to be an attempt to discredit school policies intended to make schools safe and welcoming for students."

The unsubstantiated rumors have popped up in school districts across the country, including Michigan, Colorado and Nebraska.

