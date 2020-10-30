Secretary of State Steve Simon explains poll challenger laws

Each political party is legally allowed only one poll challenger at each polling place. That challenger requires “written designation” from the party to qualify.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Secretary of State says voters heading to the polls on Election Day will have a calm and legal experience.

Secretary of State Steve Simon offered the reassurances on the same day that the Star Tribune first published a story featuring an email from a Trump campaign attorney to the Minneapolis Police Officers Federation, asking for help from retired police officers to serve as “poll challengers” in a “problem area.”

The Star Tribune shared an excerpt of the email with KARE 11. Multiple calls and messages left with Minneapolis Police Federation President Lt. Bob Kroll, who forwarded the email message to union members, were not returned.

Meantime, Simon called the exchange: “an opportunity for me or others to talk about what the rules really are, whether it’s retired police or anyone else.”

Simon went on to explain that each political party is legally allowed only one poll challenger at each polling place. That challenger requires “written designation” – an actual letter – from the party to qualify. The challengers also can’t come within six feet of voters and cannot arbitrarily challenge any voters.

A 100-foot perimeter for all demonstrations also applies to all polling places, Simon said, though intimidation tactics are not allowed at any distance.

Ultimately, Simon says voters can be reassured that both state and federal law support their right to vote without intimidation.