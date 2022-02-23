Senate DFL Leader Melisa Lopez Franzen won't seek reelection

Franzen, who first joined the state Senate in 2012, was elected by fellow Democrats to serve as Senate Minority Leader last year.

ST PAUL, Minn. — After 10 years in the Minnesota Senate, Minority Leader Melisa Lopez Franzen announced she will not run for reelection later this year.

In a video and statement posted on Twitter, Franzen celebrated the work she's accomplished with both her fellow Democrat and Republican colleagues and expressed an "immense feeling of gratitude" for her constituents.

Under the new political maps released last week, Franzen would be in the same district as fellow Democrat Ron Latz, who currently represents District 46.

Franzen, who represents the Minneapolis suburbs of Bloomington, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka and Edina (District 49) was first elected to the Minnesota Senate in 2012, then reelected in 2016 and 2020.

She was selected by fellow DFL lawmakers to serve as Senate Minority Leader in 2021 and succeeded Sen. Susan Kent, who announced last September that she was stepping down from the position.

Capitol news flash -- Senate Minority Leader Melisa Lopez Franzen won't seek re-election in the fall. She was paired with fellow Democrat Ron Latz in the same district, in the new political maps drawn by a court panel and released last week. pic.twitter.com/ihgsCaZvWR — John Croman (@JohnCroman) February 23, 2022

Franzen said she plans to serve until the end of her term, and though she didn't specifically outline what her future holds, said she intends to "continue to dedicate my work to the prosperity of our state and the issues that matter most to Minnesotans."

