Simon presses lawmakers to expand voting by mail

In the aftermath of Wisconsin's primary, Minnesota's elections chief wants to make it easier to vote by mail.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon urged lawmakers to adopt new homeland emergency election rules that will make voting by mail simpler, and create safer polling places for those who vote in person.

He pointed to long lines in Wisconsin's primary and limited polling places that hindered access to voting for people in our neighboring state.

"We saw mass exposure to the virus in polling places, we saw abandoned polling places. There are over 180 polling places in Milwaukee, but it was down to five yesterday."

He made his remarks in a remote Zoom meeting of the House Elections Subcommittee, which is weighing special ballot access legislation.

Simon's backing a proposed bill that would do the following:

• Each registered voter will automatically receive a ballot in the mail

• Witness signature will be required for voting

• Reduction in number of polling places on Election Day

• Extra time allotted for elections administrators to process ballots

"We don't know what lies ahead, but until we're told otherwise we need to treat elections in Minnesota as a public health issue," Simon said.

"If we guess that the crisis will be over by August or November, and we guess wrong we will be in for a real disaster of an election season."

He noted that many of the polling places in Minnesota are in vulnerable locations, including senior care facilities. So the bill would also allow polling places to be changed for 2020 only.

Simon would also like the legislature to grant authority to accept candidate filings by email, fax and U.S. mail instead of in person. And for those parties and candidates who must gather petitions, he'd like the rules to be changed to allow digital signatures in addition to those collected in person.

Republican Jim Nash, a member of the subcommittee, said he won't be able to support the bill in it's current form and he doubted it could gain bipartisan support.

"You won't find support from the GOP for this," Rep. Nash, a Republican from Waconia, told Simon.

Nash suggested lawmakers should explore instead adding more polling places and voting centers at city halls to cut down on the lines that would result from social distancing.

Debbie Erickson, the Crow Wing County Auditor/Treasurer, said that it's already challenging enough to find election judges to staff the 3,000-plus existing polling places.

Erickson, who appeared on behalf of the Minnesota Association of County Officers, noted that many polling places are small places and a lot of the election judges are older persons who are more vulnerable to severe complications if they catch coronavirus.