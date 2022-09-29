Mayor nominates Brian O'Hara for Minneapolis police chief

Jacob Frey wants O'Hara to steer the community into a new chapter of law enforcement, and stem the violent crime plaguing neighborhoods and downtown.

MINNEAPOLIS — The mayor of Minneapolis has selected the person he wants to lead the city's police department into its next chapter.

After a nationwide search process that stretched on for more than six months, Mayor Jacob Frey has nominated Brian O'Hara as the next Minneapolis police chief. O'Hara, currently serving as deputy mayor of Newark, New Jersey, was selected from a group of three finalists named by a search committee in early September.

The Minneapolis City Council still needs to vote on whether or not to approve O'Hara. When Mayor Frey was asked if he had the City Council's backing for O'Hara, Frey said he would not speak for them.

The structure of law enforcement has changed significantly following the death of George Floyd at the hands of former MPD officer Derek Chauvin. Community anger with the department's checkered history and dissatisfaction with the status quo led to the hiring of Cedric Alexander as the city's first Community Safety Commissioner.

Alexander is in charge of all the city’s community safety departments, including Police, Fire, 911, Emergency Management, and the Office of Violence Prevention (Neighborhood Safety). That means he is the new chief's boss.

The police chief job unofficially opened in December of 2021 with the announced departure of Medaria Arradondo, who was at the helm of MPD at the time of Floyd's death and the widespread unrest that followed. Arradondo spent more than 30 years rising through the ranks of the department and five years as the city's first Black police chief, and Thursday's nomination could be interpreted as a move to start with a clean slate.

The nominee has experience working in a department that has experienced consent decrees, basically court-enforced mandates to guide policing practices after systematic failures. These are likely to come to Minneapolis soon as a result of either a state investigation, federal Department of Justice investigation, or both.

"I personally think that's an important attribute to bring to this new role," Jenkins recently said of operating under a consent decree. "We need a nimble chief that understands that process, that work, and to be engaged in that."

Here is a biography the city provided when O'Hara was named one of the three finalists for the position.

Brian O’Hara currently serves as the Deputy Mayor of the City of Newark (NJ). In 2001, Deputy Mayor O’Hara joined the Newark Police Department as a police officer, rising through the ranks to become a captain in 2016. In 2021, he was appointed as the Public Safety Director for Newark overseeing more than 1,960 employees, comprising 996 sworn police officers, 611 firefighters, and 346 civilian employees, and a budget that exceeded $200 million. In that role, Deputy Mayor O’Hara enhanced the collaborative working relationships among federal, state, and local partners, including the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Newark Police Department, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the New Jersey State Police, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office, the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security & Preparedness, and numerous other state and local agencies and police departments.

