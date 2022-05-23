Special Primary election to replace late Congressman Jim Hagedorn set for Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on KARE 11 on Feb. 18, 2022.
On Tuesday, May 24, Minnesotans living in the state's First Congressional District will head to the polls to vote in a Special Primary election.
Voters are tasked with replacing the late Congressman Jim Hagedorn, who died of cancer in February. The U.S. House vacancy can't be filled through a gubernatorial appointment, prompting a special election process that will play out through August.
Tuesday's primary election precedes the main Special Election on Aug. 9, 2022. The winner of that contest will take office immediately and serve the remaining five months of Hagedorn's second term in office.
But here's where things get a little confusing.
The special election for the First Congressional District is on the same day as the statewide primary elections for all positions up for election in November. So under state election laws, the candidates in the August special election can also run at the same time in the regular election.
Because of that, voters in the First District could see the same name in two different races on Aug. 9 -- the special election and regular primary election.
Candidates had until March 15, 2022, to file their intention to run. Here's who's filed as of March 15.
Republican:
- Bob "Again" Carney Jr.
- Ken Navitsky
- Brad Finstad
- Jeremy Munson
- Kevin Kocina
- Roger Ungemach
- Matt Benda
- J.R. Ewing
- Jennifer Carnahan
- Nels Pierson
Democratic-Farmer Labor:
- Richard W. Painter
- George H. Kalberer
- Sarah Brakebill-Hacke
- Jeff Ettinger
- Rick DeVoe
- Warren Lee Anderson
- James Rainwater
- Candice Deal-Bartell
Legal Marijuana Now
- Richard B. Reisdorf
Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis
- Haroun McClellan
Voters in the First District can register to vote on Election Day. Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. Tuesday until 8 p.m. Click here to find your polling place.
Among the extremely crowded candidate field is Hagedorn's widow and former GOP chair Jennifer Carnahan.
