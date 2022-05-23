Special Primary election to replace late Congressman Jim Hagedorn set for Tuesday

The primary precedes a Special Election on Aug. 9, where the winner will serve the last months of Hagedorn's second term in Minnesota's 1st Congressional District.

ROCHESTER, Minn. — On Tuesday, May 24, Minnesotans living in the state's First Congressional District will head to the polls to vote in a Special Primary election.

Voters are tasked with replacing the late Congressman Jim Hagedorn, who died of cancer in February. The U.S. House vacancy can't be filled through a gubernatorial appointment, prompting a special election process that will play out through August.

Tuesday's primary election precedes the main Special Election on Aug. 9, 2022. The winner of that contest will take office immediately and serve the remaining five months of Hagedorn's second term in office.

But here's where things get a little confusing.

The special election for the First Congressional District is on the same day as the statewide primary elections for all positions up for election in November. So under state election laws, the candidates in the August special election can also run at the same time in the regular election.

Because of that, voters in the First District could see the same name in two different races on Aug. 9 -- the special election and regular primary election.

Candidates had until March 15, 2022, to file their intention to run. Here's who's filed as of March 15.

Republican:

Bob "Again" Carney Jr.

Ken Navitsky

Brad Finstad

Jeremy Munson

Kevin Kocina

Roger Ungemach

Matt Benda

J.R. Ewing

Jennifer Carnahan

Nels Pierson

Democratic-Farmer Labor:

Richard W. Painter

George H. Kalberer

Sarah Brakebill-Hacke

Jeff Ettinger

Rick DeVoe

Warren Lee Anderson

James Rainwater

Candice Deal-Bartell

Legal Marijuana Now

Richard B. Reisdorf

Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis

Haroun McClellan

Voters in the First District can register to vote on Election Day. Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. Tuesday until 8 p.m. Click here to find your polling place.

Among the extremely crowded candidate field is Hagedorn's widow and former GOP chair Jennifer Carnahan.

