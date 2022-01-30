Spending, crime top of MN lawmakers' agendas for 2022 session

Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have pointed to crime as a major issue this session.

Minnesota legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. Tim Walz will spend much of the session trying to agree on how to make use of the state’s enormous $7.7 billion surplus and more than $1 billion in federal aid.

Walz and Democrats want to use the funds on several programs while Senate Republicans want to give that money back to Minnesotans in the form of permanent tax cuts.

Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have pointed to crime as a major issue this session, and it will likely carry over as a campaign issue in November.

