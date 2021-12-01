St. Croix County Republican Party posts 'prepare for war'

County party rebuffs Wisconsin GOP's request that controversial post be stricken.

HUDSON, Wis. —

The Republican Party of St. Croix County, Wisconsin, is standing firm on a controversial post on its website, even after the state Republican party asked that the post be removed.

Nearly a week after an insurgency at the U.S Capitol that left a police officer, and four others dead, the post on the party homepage proclaims in Latin and English, "If you want peace, prepare for war."

Dan Myers, chairman of the St. Croix County Democratic Party, says he’s been fielding calls from upset people in and outside his party.

“I think when you see the video and the pictures coming from the Capitol,” Myers said, “and then you read that kind of language on the site where they're talking about getting ready for war.”

The post instructs readers, “It’s time to stand up and be counted as a conservative warrior.”

It calls for the removal of local and county “leftist tyrants” in the upcoming April elections.

John Kraft, the chairman of the St. Croix County Republican Party, did not return messages left by KARE 11.

Earlier, Kraft defended the post to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, writing he "can't help what twisted inferences local Democrats choose to attribute to it."

But it's not just Democrats who object to the notion of preparing for war.

In a written statement, Andrew Hitt, the Chairman of the Wisconsin Republican party, cited both last year's violence in Kenosha and last week's insurrection in Washington.

"Especially in light of recent events" he wrote" "it's an ill chosen phrase to express their sentiments.”