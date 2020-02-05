State can't test all nursing home residents for virus

Minnesota's top disease trackers say they can't test all nursing home residents for COVID-19 at this time, and it's not the best containment strategy

ST PAUL, Minn. — Some lawmakers have called on the Minnesota Department of Health to test all nursing home residents and staff statewide for coronavirus.

That's a reaction to the fact that nearly 80 percent of all deaths from COVID-19 in the state so far have been in persons who resided in long-term care centers.

But the MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the state doesn't have the resources yet to test all residents. She also noted the overwhelming majority of the long-term care centers in the state don't have any lab-confirmed positive cases yet.

"There are not cases in every facility, and we're simply reinforcing that these facilities, their staffs are working so hard, administrators are working so hard, to keep their environments safe," Commissioner Malcolm told reporters Friday.

As of May 1, coronavirus had been confirmed in 62 of Minnesota's 375 nursing homes -- or 15 percent of all homes. Only 73 of the state's assisted living centers -- 5 percent -- had a confirmed case.

In all 231 congregate living centers had at least one case of the virus in either staff or a resident, according the MDH. Of that group, 96 of them had just one case and 37 had just two cases. So far 20 of those centers have 20 or more cases.

Kris Ehresmann, the MDH Infectious Diseases Director, said testing is just part of the strategy for containing the virus. And, she told reporters, universal testing in long-term care facilities doesn't help unless prevention efforts are happening at the same time.

"The one health care facility that has the most cases right now, they tested everyone in the facility," Ehresmann explained.

"We really have to have the facilities working with us, implementing infection control and infection prevention actions."

During a Senate committee hearing Friday, Sen. Karin Housley told Commissioner Malcolm that people who work in nursing homes are very scared right now because of the outbreaks at long-term care facilities across the state.

Sen. Housley said she wondered if MDH is prepared to handle situations where staff simple quit and abandon a home.

Malcolm said her department is doing all it can to respond to staff shortage crises at the hardest hit care centers.

"We hear you loud and clear, and we completely share your concerns about the need to be as good as we can get on emergency support for these staffing crises that pop up, sometime with little notice," Malcolm told the panel.

Housley said a lot of Minnesotans are wondering why the state doesn't concentrate all of its efforts on protecting vulnerable residents at nursing homes, rather than across-the-board measures that apply to all age groups.

"People are still walking in and out of Walmart and Target and they're fine, and they're not dying," Housely explained. "And I think our focus needs to be more where people are dying."

Malcolm has said MDH doesn't see it as an either/or proposition. She told reporters Friday that the Governor and his cabinet are fully aware of the disruptions and pain being caused by his efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

But, with infections and deaths still on the rise in Minnesota, it makes sense to apply virus precautions to the population as a whole.

She noted even the federal government recommends against easing sheltering rules until a state has seen 14 consecutive days of dropping infection numbers.