MN Capitol placed on temporary lockdown after police pursuit ends outside building

A House DFL spokesman said the incident has been resolved and the lockdown has been lifted.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The State Capitol was in a temporary lockdown Wednesday evening after a pursuit involving law enforcement ended outside the building.

House DFL spokesman Ted Modrich said the incident occurred during a House floor session, prompting the House to go into a sudden recess. Modrich said lawmakers were told to say in the House Chamber while the building was locked down as law enforcement responded.

The incident has since been resolved and the lockdown has been lifted, according to Modrich.

MN House went into sudden recess and lockdown tonight after a police chase ended near the Capitol. They resumed after giving Sergeant-at-Arms Bob Meyerson a standing ovation. pic.twitter.com/eCGUiNCsXy — John Croman (@JohnCroman) May 19, 2022

Watch more local news: