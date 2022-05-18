MN Capitol placed on temporary lockdown after police pursuit ends outside building

ST PAUL, Minn. — The State Capitol was in a temporary lockdown Wednesday evening after a pursuit involving law enforcement ended outside the building.
House DFL spokesman Ted Modrich said the incident occurred during a House floor session, prompting the House to go into a sudden recess. Modrich said lawmakers were told to say in the House Chamber while the building was locked down as law enforcement responded.
The incident has since been resolved and the lockdown has been lifted, according to Modrich.
