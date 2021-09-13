State Sen. Melisa López Franzen to be next Senate minority leader

Franzen will be the first person of color — and second woman — to lead the caucus.

ST PAUL, Minn. — State Sen. Melisa López Franzen was elected by fellow DFLers Monday to succeed Sen. Susan Kent as the state senate's new minority leader.

Kent, DFL-Woodbury, announced earlier this month that she would step down as caucus leader, saying she wants to dedicate more time to her family, especially her mother, who she hasn't been able to see in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

López Franzen, an attorney from Edina, was first elected to the state legislature in 2012. Born and raised in Puerto Rico, she will be the first member of the People of Color and Indigenous (POCI) Caucus — and second woman — to serve in the position.

The GOP caucus will also be under new leadership, as Sen. Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, was chosen to replace Sen. Paul Gazelka as Senate majority leader.