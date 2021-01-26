Students, state leaders react to Gov. Walz's sweeping education plan

“For me, this is about justice. Our educational system has systematically failed children of color, Indigenous, disabled, and poor children,” said Justice Alan Page.

ST PAUL, Minn — Some Minnesota students are reacting to Gov. Tim Walz's new Due North Education Plan. They stressed young people need support and that their mental health has been especially challenged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor said part of transforming the state's education plan was to ensure every student learns in a safe and nurturing environment - something the Department of Education Deputy Commissioner echoed.

"It also focuses on building out the necessary mental health, social and emotional learning supports for all students and builds on strengthening community and school partnerships," said Dr. Heather Mueller.

There are few details right now about the mental health services but students, like Olivia, a senior at Chanhassen High School, praised its inclusion.

"Under the governor's plan, the critical need for mental health programming is addressed over the summer and during the school year," she noted.

The plan also addresses racial equality by providing anti-bias training and creating the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Center. The Governor says it teaches an accurate account of Minnesota's Indigenous people. Retired State Supreme Court Justice Alan Page said it's an important first step.

"This plan looks at the structure and acknowledges those failures and moves us in a direction to bring about real change," said Justice Page.

Ahead of releasing more information on Tuesday, the Governor says the plan is a framework and that state experts, teachers, school officials and members of the public will round things out.