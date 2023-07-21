Surveillance video appears to show DFL Rep. Dan Wolgamott prior to DWI arrest

The video shows a man taking a large drink of something, however, it's unclear the contents of the drink.

MORA, Minn. — A Minnesota state representative apologized for a recent DWI arrest Friday, as the city of Mora released surveillance video from its city-owned liquor store recorded in the moments before the arrest.

The video appears to show 32-year-old Daniel Wolgamott leaving North Country Bottle Shop on Friday, July 7 with items in both hands and walking to the trunk of his vehicle. At one point, he takes a large drink of something, however, it's unclear the contents of the drink. The video shows him standing near the trunk for another minute, but the angle is blocked by the open trunk door. It goes on to show him walk to the driver's side door while looking at his phone before getting into the vehicle and driving away.

According to an incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol, Wolgamott, a member of the DFL party who represents Minnesota District 14B, was arrested after troopers received a complaint that he was drinking in the parking lot. A trooper said the vehicle was "weaving within its lane" while driving without a front license plate and expired rear tabs. In the report, officials say they "observed signs of alcohol impairment" and placed him under arrest. Charges have not yet been filed.

Wolgamott issued an apology Friday, saying he takes full responsibility for what occurred. His full statement reads:

On Friday, July 7, while attending a weekend wedding celebration outside of Mora, Minnesota, I was stopped by law enforcement in Kanabec County under suspicion for driving while impaired. The Kanabec County Attorney is awaiting the results of a test before deciding on further action.

I wholeheartedly apologize to my family, my friends, my colleagues, and my constituents, and thank the law enforcement officers who made sure I got home safe.

I take full responsibility for my actions, and I ask for your forgiveness. I am committed to doing the work I need to do in my life to ensure nothing like this ever happens again, and that my actions live up to the trust that you have placed in me.

Wolgamott is one of at least four current Minnesota state legislators who have been cited for DWI offenses in just the past three years, including Republican Rep. Matt Grossell of Clearwater, Democrat Tou Xiong of Maplewood, and GOP Sen. John Jasinski of Faribault.

