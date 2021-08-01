Taking a closer look at the 25th Amendment

Capitol talk turns to controversial section of the Constitution's 25th Amendment, which allows presidents to be removed against their will. It has never been used.

MINNEAPOLIS — In the aftermath of an attack on the US Capitol by pro-Trump rioters some lawmakers are proposing to remove President Trump from office before his term ends in 13 days.

One of options being considered is invoking the 25th Amendment, particularly Section 4, which spells out how presidents can have their powers revoked if they have become incapacitated to the point they're unable to perform their duties.

But in the 53 years since the amendment was ratified, that particular section has never been put to use. And it sets a high bar for taking such a controversial action.

"Congress has to, by a two-thirds vote in each house, agree with the vice president and the cabinet majority that the president has to be removed. And that is a tall mountain to climb," Steven Schier, a political analyst, told KARE.

He explained the amendment, which passed in 1965 and was ratified by the states two years later, was designed to deal with presidents who have become physically ill. But in this case, members of Congress fear the president will foment an insurrection to disrupt the peaceful transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden.

Many in Congress have blamed the lame duck Republican for Wednesday's siege of the Capitol, which shocked the nation and led to at least five deaths. The angry, armed mob emerged from a crowd of protesters who had just rallied with Trump, who had urged them to go to the Capitol and protest the Electoral College certification process.

As spelled out in the 25th Amendment, the vice president and at least half of the president's cabinet members would have to agree the president is capacitated and can't perform his duties, at least temporarily.

Once that happens the vice president would become the acting president, while the president would keep the title but be stripped of his powers. The Veep and cabinet would then inform Congress of their decision, which would have to vote by a two-thirds majority to allow the vice president to stay in charge.

"They collectively would send a message to Congress indicating the president cannot discharge his duty. The president then can send another message, saying, 'No, I can discharge my duty'!"

If the president does assert he can indeed perform his duties, the vice president and cabinet majority would have four more days to reassert their opinion that he's not currently fit for the job.

That would trigger a vote in Congress to confirm the decision to remove the president, but Congress has a 21-day window in which to act.

"Thirteen days to get all of that done? I don't know!" Schier added.

The high bar of a two-thirds vote is in deference to the separation of powers and a recognition of how extreme it is to remove someone who has been duly elected the the highest office in the nation.

I remain in Washington and have joined @RepCicilline, @RepTedLieu, and @RepRaskin in introducing Articles of Impeachment to remove Donald J. Trump from the Presidency. Principle matters, and our oath to the Constitution is just as solemn on day 1 as on day 1,448 of a term. — Rep. Dean Phillips 🇺🇸 (@RepDeanPhillips) January 7, 2021

When the day started Thursday President Trump had 15 cabinet members, so it would've taken eight of them to join with Vice President Pence to agree to invoke the 25th Amendment.

By Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Labor Secretary Elaine Chao resigned Thursday, dropping the cabinet to 13 members.

Democratic members of the Minnesota delegation generally support ousting Trump, either by invoking the 25th amendment or through another impeachment.

"I understand it's going to be difficult to accomplish these things, but we need to be clear that he is a danger," US Sen. Tina Smith told KARE.

Third District Congressman Dean Phillips said it's past time to remove Mr. Trump.

"If the Vice President and Cabinet do not take action, I believe it's still incumbent on Congress to do so," Rep. Phillips remarked.