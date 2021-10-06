Walz: COVID testing needed to keep schools open

The governor penned a plea to Minnesota lawmakers asking for more masking, testing and a possible special session.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Wednesday afternoon Governor Tim Walz and Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Dr. Heather Mueller plan to visit a Ramsey County school, highlighting the need for COVID testing programs.

This visit comes one day after Walz penned a plea to state lawmakers, urging them to take steps to protect the health of Minnesota's students during a special session.

One of the items on his list includes measures to keep as many students as possible learning in-person. This includes notifying parents when there's a COVID case reported at their child's school, isolating and quarantining affected students, offering COVID testing and participating in masking.

Walz also advocated for vaccine and testing requirements for all school staff and long-term care workers.

"As in past situations requiring a special session, I stand ready to call a special session as soon as we reach an agreement. I urge you to act quickly so that together we can take swift action on these important issues," Walz wrote.

Currently, both Minneapolis Public Schools and Saint Paul Public Schools require staff members to have a COVID vaccine or submit to weekly testing. Anoka-Hennepin, the largest school district in the state, does not require a COVID vaccine.

As of last Friday, there were 232 reported COVID cases in Minnesota schools, versus 96 from the previous week. The increase in cases prompted the state to extend the deadline for federal funding for COVID testing to Oct. 15. There is $55 million available, but only 44% of schools have applied for the funds, according to the Minnesota Department of Education.

The governor's letter also calls for measures to address hospital capacity, rising COVID cases in nursing homes and payments for child care providers.

In addition to the state's pandemic response, Gov. Walz also advocated for pay for Minnesota's frontline workers and a package to aid farmers following this summer's drought.