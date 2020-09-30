Trump lands in Minnesota for fundraiser, rally

President Donald Trump will be attending a fundraiser in Shoreview before heading to Duluth for a rally Wednesday night.

SHOREVIEW, Minn. — President Donald Trump has landed in Minneapolis where he will attend a fundraiser in Shoreview before stopping in Duluth Wednesday night for a rally at Duluth International Airport.

This is the third time in recent weeks the president has visited Minnesota, which is a hotly contested battleground state in this year's election.

Trump led an airport rally in Mankato on Aug. 17 and another in Bemidji on Sept. 18, the same day that Democratic challenger Joe Biden visited a union training center in Duluth.

Minnesota is also getting attention from surrogates for the candidates. Vice President Mike Pence and presidential daughter Ivanka Trump stopped in Minnesota last week. The president’s son, Eric Trump, will visit a trucking company in Becker on Thursday. On Saturday, former second lady Jill Biden will make her second visit to Minnesota this month.