U.S. Congressman Jim Hagedorn dies after cancer battle

His wife, former GOP party chair Jennifer Carnahan, confirmed Hagedorn's death in a tribute on social media.

ROCHESTER, Minn. — U.S. Congressman Jim Hagedorn has passed away following a battle with kidney cancer.

Hagedorn's wife, former state GOP chairperson Jennifer Carnahan, confirmed the congressman's passing on her Facebook page early Friday. He was 59 years old.

"It is with a broken heart, shattered spirit and overwhelming sadness I share my husband Congressman Jim Hagedorn passed away peacefully last night," Carnahan wrote. "Jim was a loving husband, son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, friend, brother-in-law, son-in-law, Vikings, Penguins and Twins fan and will be missed and remembered by many."

Hagedorn, who was in the midst of his second term representing the First District in southern Minnesota, first announced he was being treated for Stage 4 kidney cancer in February of 2020. He had surgery that was deemed successful, but the cancer returned in July of 2021.

The Congressman also revealed just last month that he had tested positive for COVID, saying his symptoms were mild and he was receiving treatment at the Mayo Clinic.

"I'm saddened to hear of the passing of Congressman Jim Hagedorn last night," shared Republican Party of Minnesota Chairman David Hann. "Our hearts go out to his wife Jennifer and all his loved ones in this difficult time. Jim lived a legacy of service to our state and our country. Please join us in praying for Jim and his loved ones in this time of sorrow.”

One of his colleagues in Washington, Democratic Congresswoman Betty McCollum, praised Hagedorn for his lifelong dedication to public service.

"Jim and I served in the U.S. House during a time of many great challenges for our nation and for our state – and all the while, he bravely endured the personal challenge of cancer treatment with dignity and grace while serving our country and his constituents," McCollum said in a released statement. "Despite our policy differences on many issues, Jim and I were united in the common goal of achieving greater opportunities for future generations of Minnesotans."

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz posted a message for those mourning the congressman.

Gwen and I are thinking of Congressman Jim Hagedorn’s family and loved ones today. May they find peace during this difficult time. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) February 18, 2022

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will have the latest details as they become available.

Watch more Minnesota politics: