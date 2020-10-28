U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis discharged after emergency surgery

Earlier I was discharged from the hospital in Hibbing & I'm on my way home to Woodbury. I want to thank Dr. Smith & the entire ICU staff for a successful surgery & stellar care. I also want to thank everyone for their prayers & well wishes. Now let's go win this damn campaign. pic.twitter.com/j7ZWeKkBkA

"I would like to thank Dr. Wendell Smith and the entire ICU staff at the Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing for safely performing my emergency surgery and also for the stellar care I received afterward," Lewis said in the release. "I would also like to thank everyone who prayed for me and sent well wishes. I am walking, feeling well, catching up on work, and on my way back home to Woodbury. While I still need a little time to fully recover, I will be working as hard as I am able to over these next six days to ensure Minnesota finally gets a senator who prioritizes economic growth and good paying jobs, funding the police, and protecting Minnesotans from the radical left's unconstitutional proposals like gun confiscation and packing the Supreme Court."