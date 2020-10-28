U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis discharged after emergency surgery

HIBBING, Minn. — Jason Lewis, a candidate for U.S. Senate, was discharged from the hospital Wednesday after undergoing emergency internal hernia surgery on Monday, according to a press release.
Lewis' campaign manager Tom Szymanski released a statement Monday morning saying that the former Congressman was taken to the emergency room with severe abdominal pain.
After some tests and exams, doctors determined that he had a severe internal hernia, which they "indicated is life-threatening if not treated quickly."
Lewis was rushed into emergency surgery, which several hours later was deemed a success.
Lewis spent two days recovering at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
"I would like to thank Dr. Wendell Smith and the entire ICU staff at the Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing for safely performing my emergency surgery and also for the stellar care I received afterward," Lewis said in the release. "I would also like to thank everyone who prayed for me and sent well wishes. I am walking, feeling well, catching up on work, and on my way back home to Woodbury. While I still need a little time to fully recover, I will be working as hard as I am able to over these next six days to ensure Minnesota finally gets a senator who prioritizes economic growth and good paying jobs, funding the police, and protecting Minnesotans from the radical left's unconstitutional proposals like gun confiscation and packing the Supreme Court."