U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis goes into emergency surgery

Candidate for U.S. Senate Jason Lewis went into emergency surgery on Monday, according to his campaign.
Lewis' campaign manager Tom Szymanski released a statement Monday morning saying that the former Congressman was rushed to the emergency room with severe abdominal pain.
After some tests and exams, doctors determined that he had a severe internal hernia, which they "indicated is life-threatening if not treated quickly."
Szymanski said Lewis was rushed into emergency surgery.
"Prior to being taken to the operating room, Jason was in good spirits, optimistic, and true to form, he was speculating about when he could resume campaigning, eager to continue fighting for his fellow Minnesotans," Szymanski said in his statement.
Lewis, a Republican, is running against incumbent Democratic Sen. Tina Smith for one of Minnesota's two U.S. Senate seats. Smith won a special election in 2018 for the remaining two years of former Sen. Al Franken's term. She is now running for a full six-year term.
Lewis was a long-time conservative radio talk show host nicknamed Mr. Right. He won a trip to Congress in 2016 in Minnesota's Second District but was unseated in 2018 by Democrat Angie Craig.
"Please join me in praying for a successful surgery and a quick and speedy recovery for Jason," Szymanski wrote on Monday. "Our campaign will release more information as it becomes available."