U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis goes into emergency surgery

The Republican former congressman is taking on Democratic incumbent Tina Smith this November.

Candidate for U.S. Senate Jason Lewis went into emergency surgery on Monday, according to his campaign.

Lewis' campaign manager Tom Szymanski released a statement Monday morning saying that the former Congressman was rushed to the emergency room with severe abdominal pain.

After some tests and exams, doctors determined that he had a severe internal hernia, which they "indicated is life-threatening if not treated quickly."

Szymanski said Lewis was rushed into emergency surgery.

"Prior to being taken to the operating room, Jason was in good spirits, optimistic, and true to form, he was speculating about when he could resume campaigning, eager to continue fighting for his fellow Minnesotans," Szymanski said in his statement.

Jason was rushed into emergency surgery this morning. Please keep him in your prayers & see full statement below.



True to form- Jason was in good spirits, optimistic, and speculating about when he could resume campaigning, eager to continue fighting for his fellow Minnesotans. pic.twitter.com/Mrw1hVf0Cs — Jason Lewis (@LewisForMN) October 26, 2020

Lewis, a Republican, is running against incumbent Democratic Sen. Tina Smith for one of Minnesota's two U.S. Senate seats. Smith won a special election in 2018 for the remaining two years of former Sen. Al Franken's term. She is now running for a full six-year term.

Lewis was a long-time conservative radio talk show host nicknamed Mr. Right. He won a trip to Congress in 2016 in Minnesota's Second District but was unseated in 2018 by Democrat Angie Craig.