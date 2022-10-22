Vice President Harris visits the Twin Cities in support of Walz-Flanagan campaign

The V.P. discussed reproductive rights and other issues during her visit.

ST PAUL, Minn. — At her first stop Saturday, Vice President Kamala Harris spent about 45 minutes answering questions at Metropolitan State University from Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan and Emily Tisch Sussman, host of the 'She Pivots Podcast'.

The conversation centered around reproductive rights.

Vice President Harris spoke from her own experiences as a prosecutor dealing specifically with crimes against women and children which she leaned in on, promoting the need to protect women's rights after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this summer.

"So much about the progress of our nation when we have tracked it has been measured by the expansion of rights and now we are seeing an intentional restriction of rights, what is that saying about the trajectory and the direction of our country there's so much at stake with this seemingly one issue," said Vice President Harris.

Vice President Harris says President Biden has made it known he will not allow the filibuster to get in the way of passing the Women's Health Protection Act which she said would put into law the protections of Roe V Wade.

"By hosting a fundraiser with Vice President Harris, not only is Governor Walz embracing President Biden's disastrous policies which have led to suffocating inflation for Minnesota families, but he's also welcoming Harris's no bail policies that have led to out of control crime on our streets," said Republican gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen in statement.

The Vice President also appeared with Governor Tim Walz for a campaign fundraiser in downtown Minneapolis before heading back to D.C. Saturday afternoon.

