Vigil planned to honor, remember the life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Vigil to honor and remember late Supreme Court Justice.

MINNEAPOLIS — Boom Island Park is full of people enjoying a Sunday afternoon, but tonight hundreds of people are expected to gather for a vigil in honor of the late Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“People were really grieving this huge loss of such a tremendous champion of human rights and of gender equity, people are also scared of what this means for our country,” Executive Director of Gender Justice Megan Peterson said.

Gender Justice and other organizations, mourn the loss of the political giant.

“We will be hearing from leaders from the legal community, former law clerks, advocates, and others who are working and feeling closely about how this loss will affect our work,” Peterson said.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday after a long battle with cancer. The 87-year-old was first appointed in 1993 by then President Bill Clinton. She is known for her advocacy for the protection of civil rights and equal protection under the law.

Peterson said Ginsburg also served as a role model to those impacted by her life’s work.

“She’s an inspiration just in terms of her creative legal mind, her resilience, and her approach to slowly move the ball forward one step at a time,” says Peterson.

As people all across the country pay homage to Ginsburg, laying flowers on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, organizers here in Minneapolis are hoping to follow suit keeping her memory alive.