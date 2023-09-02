VP Kamala Harris plans St. Cloud stop Thursday

The Vice President will be visiting New Flyer of America to talk about electric vehicles and the future of clean energy.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to pay a visit to Minnesota on Thursday.

NFI Group announced that the VP would be stopping by the New Flyer of America's facility in St. Cloud to "highlight" the current administration's commitment to zero-emission public transportation, according to a press release.

“New Flyer is the largest heavy-duty transit bus manufacturer in North America, with a 90-year legacy of quality and innovation. We provide mobility solutions, including buses, charging infrastructure, service, and spare parts to meet the demands of transit agencies today and into the future,” said Senior Vice President of Manufacturing & Facilities at New Flyer Margaret Lewis, in a statement. “It is our pleasure to welcome Vice President Harris to our New Flyer St. Cloud facility to showcase our zero-emission buses and to meet our incredible team as we develop the workforce of the future.”

New Flyer of America is the manufacturer of the Xcelsior CHARGE NG, a zero-emission vehicle that is primarily battery-electric, and "the most advanced electric bus on the market today," according to a press release.

This visit is part of a post-State of the Union "blitz," where President Biden and his Cabinet scheduled visits to 20 states this week.

On Wednesday, Biden was in Wisconsin, and on Thursday he has an appearance planned in Tampa, Florida. Also on Thursday, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will visit Carson City, Nevada, to announce an investment in battery manufacturing and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will celebrate the award of a $150 million grant to replace a highway bridge in Lake Charles, Indiana.

