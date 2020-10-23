VP Mike Pence returns to Minnesota Monday

The Trump ticket continues to prioritize northern Minnesota in the quest to win the state.

HIBBING, Minn. — Vice President Mike Pence will lead a rally on Minnesota's Iron Range Monday, as Republicans continue in their quest to capture key states in the Midwest.

The Trump campaign announced that Pence will touch down in Hibbing at 1 p.m. to deliver remarks at Range Regional Airport. The event, called the Make American Great Again! Victory Rally, is general admission, with doors opening at 11 a.m.