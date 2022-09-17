Walz agrees to 2 more debates with Jensen before November election

After the two candidates debated at FarmFest, Time Walz and Dr. Scott Jensen will debate two more times in October.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Saturday that he will debate Republican gubernatorial challenger Dr. Scott Jensen twice in October prior to November's election.

Before Saturday's debate schedule release, Walz and Jensen debated once at FarmFest in early August and sparks flew between the two candidates as they debated issues ranging from agriculture in the state to public safety.

"Both were very animated in old-fashioned stemwinder speechmaking mode, so the live audience definitely was a motivating factor," KARE 11's John Croman reflected at the time.

The first newly announced debate will be held on Oct. 18 and will be hosted by multiple local television stations, including Mankato's KEYC, Rochester's KTTC, KBJR in Duluth and KXJB in Fargo, N.D.

The second debate will be hosted by Minnesota Public Radio on Oct. 28, Walz announced.

According to Walz's office, both October debates will be streamed online.

Watch more local news: