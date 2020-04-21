Walz chats with the president about virus plan

Minnesota governor spent some quality time on the horn with President Trump, which may explain the president's upbeat tweet about Walz

ST PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz drew positive vibes from a long phone conversation with President Donald Trump over the weekend. The call was sandwiched between two seemingly contradictory Tweets from the chief executive about Minnesota.

"We had a very good and long conversation. I got the opportunity, as the president asked what we are doing in Minnesota, what’s the situation look like," Gov. Walz told reporters at Monday's briefing on the state's battle against coronavirus.

"I left that conversation Saturday night believing that we are aligned, we are getting this right, that there’s a confidence level amongst my team here that I think we’re getting into a rhythm where our partners."

The president's "Liberate Minnesota!" post on Twitter Friday morning energized the protesters who showed up later at that at the Governor's Residence on Summit Avenue in St. Paul.

Gov. Walz told the president he understands people are frustrated about his stay-at-home orders and the economic hits and disruptions that have resulted from the state's efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

He said he also told President Trump he'd rather talk to him directly, rather than through social media, about issues the White House may have with Minnesota's strategies for fighting the virus and saving lives.

"I am not interested in adjudicating why we don’t have these things now. I’m just interested in how we get that, and that’s what I expressed to the president again. I think he echoed that and expressed great desire to work with us."

The president followed up on the call with a positive Twitter post Monday morning.

"Received a very nice call from Gov. Walz of Minnesota," the Tweet read.

"We are working closely on getting him all he needs, and fast. Good things happening!"

Walz stressed again Monday that his team is evaluating what parts of the economy can be reopened, and how that will look. He said most businesses won't be operating in truly normal fashion until a vaccine is developed, but for now the key is testing more Minnesotans to detect common vectors for transmitting the virus.

He said he talked to the president about the ongoing struggles to procure enough personal protective equipment, or PPEs, for medical workers and others on the front lines of the battle. But Walz says he's in no mood to get into a finger-pointing game with the federal government in the midst of this struggle.

"Minnesotans and Americans in general, they don’t need to see us fight. And I encourage people as strongly as they can to continue to debate these in a manner that makes sense."

Walz said he understands the White House has been sending a different message about efforts to send coronavirus test kits and other supplies to Minnesota and other states.