Walz, Minnesota lawmakers urge more support for veterans

ST PAUL, Minn — Gov. Tim Walz and four of the state's U.S. lawmakers toured a veterans center in St. Paul Thursday, calling for better access to mental health care and readjustment services for those who have served.

Walz, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and U.S. Reps. Angie Craig and Dean Phillips made the visit this Veterans Day. They wanted to highlight the value of centers like the three in Minnesota (two in the Twin Cities, one in Duluth) for helping veterans get the support they need, such as counseling, employment assistance and referrals for other services.