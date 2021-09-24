Walz unveils $10 million relief package for farmers, producers hit by drought

The proposal includes $5 million in rapid response grants to help livestock and specialty crop producers who are often left out of federal aid programs.

DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. — A number of factors have triggered profound change on Minnesota's farming landscape, and the drought of 2021 is just the latest to negatively impact families who make their living from the land.

On Friday Governor Tim Walz, Minnesota Ag Secretary Thom Petersen and leaders from the farm community visited the Gene and Louise Smallidge farm in Dakota County to unveil a $10 million drought relief program featuring rapid response grants and emergency loans to help those teetering on the bring of disaster.

“Historic drought conditions have created extreme stress and financial hardship for our farmers and livestock producers during an already difficult time for the agricultural industry,” said Walz. “As governor, and as someone who grew up on a family farm, I stand with our farmers. This funding will provide much-needed relief to Minnesota’s agricultural community and help ensure our farmers can keep feeding Minnesota and the world.”

Minnesota Farmers Union head Gary Wertish says the longer lawmakers wait to act on farm assistance the more farmers will leave the profession and sell their places.. pic.twitter.com/VV6r6JvuPu — John Croman (@JohnCroman) September 24, 2021

The proposal includes $5 million in rapid response grants to provide drought relief for livestock producers and specialty crop producers, who Walz says are often left out of traditional federal relief programs. Examples of eligible reimbursements include water handling equipment such as water tanks, pipeline, and water wagons, water hauling, wells, and irrigation equipment.

"Minnesota’s livestock and specialty crop farmers will have an opportunity to recoup some of their losses,” said Commissioner Petersen. “I encourage farmers and producers to apply for these grants and loans while they’re available.”