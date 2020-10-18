What a decision to exclude undocumented immigrants from the U.S. Census could mean for Minnesota

A decision could impact our state's financial aid prospects, as well as our share of voice within the U.S. House of Representatives.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Supreme Court has agreed to expedite a hearing on President Trump's plan to exclude undocumented immigrants from the U.S. Census.

Hamline Political Science Professor David Schultz says a decision from the nation's highest court could have major impacts on the state of Minnesota.

"Our population is a basis of a formula for federal financial aid in the course of lets say the next ten years," says Schultz. "Minnesota might lose, who knows, tens of billions of dollars in federal financial aid as a result."

Census data is used to calculate a local government's share of $1.5 trillion.

Aside from a potentially significant financial hit, Schultz says the effects could also impact our state's share of voice in the U.S. House depending on how fast our population is seen to have grown.

Minnesota currently sends eight members to the U.S. House of Representatives from its eight congressional districts.

Schultz says, according to many studies, a potential decision by the Supreme Court could impact whether we lose or retain a congressional seat.

But, you may be wondering why we count undocumented immigrants in the first place?

"The constitution says we're supposed to count all persons, and to the best of my knowledge immigrants whether documented or not fit the category of persons in terms of the constitution," said Schultz. "All these persons draw upon ... use of government resources, public resources. All these persons also pay taxes into the system."

Several states filed a lawsuit against the President's proposal, leaving many people asking if President Trump even has the power to do so.

"A lower court has said no," said Schultz.

Now the decision is left in the hands of the Supreme Court, that will likely have 9 justices by then with a 6-to-3 conservative majority.