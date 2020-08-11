What's next now that Joe Biden is projected winner of the presidential election?

"Its almost impossible at this point for the president of the United States to reverse what just happened," said Hamline University professor David Schultz.

ST PAUL, Minn. — It took four days for the former vice president, now President-Elect Joe Biden and his running mate, Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, to score enough electoral college votes to defeat President Donald Trump.

"Its almost impossible at this point for the president of the United States to reverse what just happened," said Hamline University political science professor David Schultz.

More than 50% of voters voted for Biden according to the Associated Press, with 47% voting for Trump. But if you ask the president, he’ll tell you he won by a lot, as stated in a tweet Saturday morning.

"He would have to be able to overturn the results in at least three if not four states for him to have a chance to become president of the United States," said Schultz.

President Trump is now threatening legal action, citing voter fraud and calling for recounts in some states, which Schultz says is much easier said than done.

"He would need to show such incredible levels of fraud and that the fraud was so significant that it either was big enough to undermine the margins of victory that Biden has in four states or that the elections in those states were so fraudulent that you would have to do them over."

Many Trump supporters took to social media backing his claims of voter fraud, even comparing the results to the 2000 election of Bush vs. Gore, which in that case, Schultz says, is a totally different legal issue.

"Bush v Gore was one state and in Bush v Gore, the dispute was over how to read the ballots, and we were also looking at an incredibly small number of votes," said Schultz.

Shultz says the voter margins speak for themselves and will be certified by next month.

"December 8th is the date by which states need to have all their disputes regarding their electoral votes resolved," said Schultz. "December 14th is the second hard date, that is the date when the electoral college cast its votes.”

With votes still being counted as of Saturday night in places like North Carolina and Georgia, Schultz says Election 2020 is pretty much a done deal unless legal action taken by the president stalls the process.