Women of color reflect on Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' historical win

MINNEAPOLIS — A historical moment as Kamala Harris becomes the first woman, first Black American and first South Asian-American vice president-elect.

“It was surreal,” says Mary Dedeaux-Swinton, President of the Delta Phi Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. “I’m not a crying person and I get choked up thinking about it,” says Dedeaux-Swinton.

Dedeaux-Swinton is the President of the local chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha organization in which Harris proudly represents.

“It’s amazing that a member from our ranks is going to be the next vice president of the U.S.,” says Dedeaux-Swinton.

Harris’ journey continues to break barriers as an alumna of the coveted Howard University — a historically black college — to serving as just the second-ever Black female U.S. senator.

“I know HBCU graduates across the country are proud that an alum from an HBCU has risen to this level,” says Dedeaux-Swinton.

During Harris’ speech Saturday, she thanked her late mother, who died in 2009.

“When she came here from India at the age of 19, she maybe didn’t quite imagine this moment,” Harris said during a speech.

Something Anjuli Cameron, a first generation Indian American, recalls as a proud moment.

“I also got a call from my mom as she saw Kamala Harris speak, she saw her the first time as one of her three daughters, as my mom was an Indian immigrant herself and also as a scientist herself,” says Cameron.

Harris particularly thanked Black women voters during a recent speech, saying, “Black women who are too often overlooked but so often prove they are the backbone of our democracy.”

She is now being praised for opening the door for so many young girls and women of color who will now see their image reflected in the face of the vice president-elect.