'Polling is becoming even more difficult to do' | Political professor discusses polling process

Professor David Schultz breaks down why and how some numbers in polls were way off.

MINNESOTA, USA — With the elections in the rearview mirror, analysts are looking at polls and their accuracy leading up to the big night.

"There were some just bad polls out there," Hamline University professor David Schultz said.

He says there are increasingly more polls with low numbers of people surveyed. The less people surveyed increases the chances of a higher margin of error.

This isn't a Minnesota problem; it's happening across the country. The Pennsylvania Senate Race is an example. Polls showed Republican Dr. Oz in the lead, when he lost by 3 points.

"Polling is becoming even more difficult to do," Schultz said.

Schultz believes less people have trust in polls and do not want to participate in them. The data is crucial to campaigns for candidates, but is coming with a larger price tag to conduct.

"If I were waving my magic wand, I would tell voters ignore the polls. Make-up your minds based upon the candidate, their viewpoints and such." Schultz said. "And just go vote."

