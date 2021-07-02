Power restored after overnight outages in Chisago County

Crews are still working determine an exact cause, but according to a Xcel Energy spokesman, it's possible extreme cold weather may have been a factor.

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. — As temperatures dipped to below zero this weekend, a spokesman with Xcel Energy says 291 homes were without power for several hours overnight in Chisago County.

A spokesman with Xcel Energy says crews worked throughout the night to safely restore services. He went on to say that "powerlines contract and tighten in weather like this, which may lead to a power outage. As soon as we received information on the outage, we sent employees to the location to repair the lines and restore service."

Crews are still working determine an exact cause, but according to Xcel energy, it's possible extreme cold weather may have been a factor.

While several people were without power this morning, Xcel Energy is issuing tips to help keep people safe during the cold weather.

In the case of a power outage, experts say build a home emergency kit filled with flashlights, a battery powered radio, back-up phone chargers, and bottled water.

Experts also suggest stocking easy to eat foods and beverages, storing a back up heating device or generator, and dressing in layers, or stockpiling blankets to stay warm until power is restored.