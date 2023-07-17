2 boys in ATV crash airlifted to Children's Hospital

The boys, ages 14 and 11, were driving a 1988 Yamaha ATV on a gravel driveway when they lost control and hit a tree.

SPICER, Minn. — The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says two boys were airlifted to Children's Hospital in Minneapolis following a crash on Monday.

The boys, ages 14 and 11, were driving a 1988 Yamaha ATV on a gravel driveway when they lost control and hit a tree.

The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. Monday in the city of Spicer.

According to officials, the boys were not wearing helmets.

"The extent of their injuries is unknown," according to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office news release.

