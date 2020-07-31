2 killed in head-on crash in western WI

BALSAM LAKE, Wis. — Authorities say two people were killed on Friday morning in a head-on collision in Polk County, Wisconsin.
The crash happened just before 5 a.m. on Highway 48, east of Highway E.
Deputies say a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling westbound on State Highway 48 "in the wrong lane of travel" and a Ford Ranger was traveling eastbound on the highway "in the proper lane of travel," according to a Polk County Sheriff's Office news release.
The vehicles crashed head-on and both drivers were killed.
The victims have not been identified.
No further information has been released.