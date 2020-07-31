2 killed in head-on crash in western WI

Polk County Sheriff's deputies say one of the vehicles was traveling in the wrong lane before the collision.

BALSAM LAKE, Wis. — Authorities say two people were killed on Friday morning in a head-on collision in Polk County, Wisconsin.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. on Highway 48, east of Highway E.

Deputies say a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling westbound on State Highway 48 "in the wrong lane of travel" and a Ford Ranger was traveling eastbound on the highway "in the proper lane of travel," according to a Polk County Sheriff's Office news release.

The vehicles crashed head-on and both drivers were killed.

The victims have not been identified.