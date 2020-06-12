2 killed in single-vehicle crash in Wisconsin

A 20-year-old female from St. Michael and a 20-year-old female from Albertville were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says two women from Minnesota were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Wisconsin on Saturday.

State patrol troopers and deputies from the St. Croix County Sheriff's Department responded to the crash on interstate 94 in St. Croix County just before 4 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, they found two occupants in the vehicle, a 20-year-old female from St. Michael, Minnesota and a 20-year-old female from Albertville, Minnesota. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation indicates the vehicle entered the ditch and struck a tree, according to the state patrol.