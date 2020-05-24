2-year-old boy dies in fire near Detroit Lakes

Officials say "the child's father and older brother went back into the home to find the child" but could not because the flames were too intense.

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — The Becker County Sheriff's Office says a 2-year-old boy was killed in a fire early Sunday.

Shortly before 1:00 a.m. Sunday, deputies received a 911 call of a house fire near Detroit Lakes, and that two people were trapped inside the home.

When deputies got to the home it was fully engulfed.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the initial investigation found that children were in the basement when they were alerted by smoke alarms. "When they got to the main floor, they saw flames and went to alert other family members," according to a news release.

The children's parents escaped the burning home through a second floor window. After learning their two-year-old was missing "the child's father and older brother went back into the home to find the child," according to the release. At that point the house was fully engulfed and they could not find the child. The two-year-old boy was "later found deceased," according officials.

An adult male was airlifted to Fargo with smoke inhalation. An adult female and five year old girl were airlifted to Minneapolis with smoke inhalation and burns. The severity of injuries is not known at this time.