20-year-old man dies in apparent drowning in Becker County lake

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Editor's note: The above video originally aired on May 27, 2022.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office said a young man apparently drowned in a lake on Wednesday in Detroit Lakes.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. on June 8, deputies received a report of a man "who had jumped off a pontoon on Detroit Lake and had not resurfaced," according to a news release.

Deputies and officers from the Detroit Lakes Police Department began searching for the man.

A few hours later, the body of Jette Kriston Frandson, 20, of Fergus Falls, was found in approximately 29 feet of water.

Authorities said Frandson jumped into the water while his three friends were on the pontoon.

"The wind began to push the pontoon away from Frandson who had begun to struggle," according to the release.

The three friends told deputies they jumped into the water at separate times to try and rescue him but were unsuccessful.