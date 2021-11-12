22-year-old man killed in Stearns County crash

Stearns County Sheriff deputies are investigating a Thursday morning crash that left a young man dead after the car he was driving hit an empty house.

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. — The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a 22-year-old man died after the car he was driving hit a ditch, went airborne and slammed into an empty home in Zion Township.

Investigators identified the young man as Cory Sturges of Belgrade, Minnesota.

Authorities say they received a call about the crash Thursday morning near County Road 195, but they do not know the exact time of the crash because the home was unoccupied and the crash was discovered by a passerby who called 911.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.