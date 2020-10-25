9-year-old boy hurt in St. Cloud shooting

The boy was standing near the main entry door to an apartment complex, bringing in items from a vehicle when he was hit by a single bullet.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Police say a 9-year-old boy was shot and wounded at a St. Cloud apartment complex on Saturday night.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1600 block of 16th Street Southeast, according to a news release from the St. Cloud Police Department,

When officers arrived they found a 9-year-old boy inside an entryway to a building.

Police say he had a single gunshot that was described as "not life threatening."

The boy was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital.

According to police, the boy who lives in the building, was standing near the main entry door to the apartment complex, bringing in items from a vehicle when he was hit "by a single gunshot fired from an unknown location."

Witnesses reported hearing one gunshot.