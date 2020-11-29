Albert Lea police officer shot by suspect; residents warned to avoid area

Police say a suspect shot at a responding officer several times, and the officer was hit once in the chest, but was able to drive to a hospital.

ALBERT LEA, Minn. — A police officer was shot by a suspect early Sunday morning after responding to a possible noise complaint, according to the Albert Lea Police Department.

Police say at 2:18 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report that fireworks or gunshots were heard in the area of 800 4th Avenue South in Albert Lea.

The officer is reportedly in stable condition, according to a Facebook post by the Chisago County Sheriff's Office.

A statement from Albert Lea police said two other people were also injured, but no further information was given.