Albert Lea police officer shot by suspect; residents warned to avoid area

ALBERT LEA, Minn. — A police officer was shot by a suspect early Sunday morning after responding to a possible noise complaint, according to the Albert Lea Police Department.
Police say at 2:18 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report that fireworks or gunshots were heard in the area of 800 4th Avenue South in Albert Lea.
Police say a suspect shot at a responding officer several times, and the officer was hit once in the chest, but was able to drive to a hospital.
The officer is reportedly in stable condition, according to a Facebook post by the Chisago County Sheriff's Office.
A statement from Albert Lea police said two other people were also injured, but no further information was given.
SWAT teams are at the scene and residents are being told to avoid the area of 4th Avenue and W. Front Street in Albert Lea.