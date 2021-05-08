AMBER ALERT: Authorities say two-month-old was abducted in Wisconsin Rapids area

Two-month-old Dorian L. Giesen was last seen with suspect Haley N. Pelot driving in a silver 2002 Toyota Camry.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — An AMBER Alert has been issued by Wisconsin Rapids authorities in connection with a possible child abuse/neglect case.

According to a news release, local police were called in for a welfare check on two-month-old Dorian L. Giesen. Law enforcement said contact was made with the mother, Haley N. Pelot, and it eventually escalated into a vehicle pursuit. The police ended the chase when Pelot allegedly threatened to physically harm the child.

Authorities said the infant has a life threatening medical condition which requires prescription medication to be administered every day. It is believed that the mother does not have the medication with her.

Law enforcement identified the 28-year-old suspect as Haley N. Pelot, described as a white female, weighing 120 pounds, and at 5'1 in height. She has brown hair, hazel eyes, and tattoos with "Hales" on her neck, a tribal rose on her leg (unknown side), and two hearts on her back.

The infant, Dorian Giesen, is described as a white male, 1'11 long, nine pounds in weight, with brown hair and blue eyes.

According to the AMBER Alert, Pelot may be possibly driving a silver 2002 Toyota Camry with a black front bumper and a Wisconsin license plate (AHY-5345)