Wisconsin girl found safe following AMBER Alert

Jocelyn Van Duyn, 10, has disappeared from her family's home on Saturday evening.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said a missing 10-year-old girl has been found safe, about 12 hours after an AMBER alert was issued in her disappearance.

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 10-year-old girl from Wisconsin.

According to missingkids.org, Jocelyn Van Duyn was last seen on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 12 at her home in Walworth, Wisconsin, which is east of Beloit near the Illinois state line.

Authorities have not provided any additional details about the circumstances surrounding Jocelyn's safe discovery. The AMBER Alert has been canceled.

Jocelyn has been found safe. https://t.co/nq5VVglHNN — Attorney General Josh Kaul (@WisDOJ) December 15, 2020