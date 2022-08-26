Amtrak train in Minnesota delayed due to 'police activity involving a trespasser incident'

The train had departed Seattle on Wednesday and is part of the agency's Empire Builder line that runs through Minnesota.

BECKER, Minn. — Amtrak's Empire Builder Train 8 was delayed Friday morning after stopping in Minnesota due to "police activity involving a trespasser incident," according to Amtrak's Twitter page.

It happened between Clear Lake and Becker and tweeted out at 9:47 a.m. The train, which departed Seattle on Wednesday, is now back in service, but Amtrak says it's currently running 3 hours and 10 minutes late.

Empire Builder Train 8, which departed Seattle (SEA) on 8/24, is currently stopped east of St. Cloud (SCD) due to police activity involving a trespasser incident. Updates to come. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) August 26, 2022

The train's next scheduled stop following the unexpected delay is St. Paul's Union Depot. Amtrak has released no additional information on the police activity at this time.

Amtrak's Empire Builder Train 8 is on its normal cross-country trip from Seattle to Chicago.