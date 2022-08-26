x
Amtrak train in Minnesota delayed due to 'police activity involving a trespasser incident'

The train had departed Seattle on Wednesday and is part of the agency's Empire Builder line that runs through Minnesota.
Credit: SKY 11
The stopping of an Amtrak train between Clear Lake and Becker, Minnesota Friday also caused delays for this freight train. .

BECKER, Minn. — Amtrak's Empire Builder Train 8 was delayed Friday morning after stopping in Minnesota due to "police activity involving a trespasser incident," according to Amtrak's Twitter page.

It happened between Clear Lake and Becker and tweeted out at 9:47 a.m. The train, which departed Seattle on Wednesday, is now back in service, but Amtrak says it's currently running 3 hours and 10 minutes late.

The train's next scheduled stop following the unexpected delay is St. Paul's Union Depot. Amtrak has released no additional information on the police activity at this time. 

Amtrak's Empire Builder Train 8 is on its normal cross-country trip from Seattle to Chicago.

