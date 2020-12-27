ATV breaks through thin ice in Stearns County

Two people were able to escape the sinking ATV and make it safely out of the water to a nearby icehouse

Two people escaped a sinking ATV on Saturday after it fell through thin ice in Stearns County.

Just before 5 p.m. Saturday, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office received a report of a side-by-side ATV that had broken through the ice on the north end of Two Rivers Lake in Holding Township.

Authorities say two people were on the ATV when they broke through the ice.

"Both were able to escape the sinking ATV and make it safely out of the water to a nearby icehouse," according to a news release from the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

The ATV is in about 27 feet of water.

One of the people on the ATV "has made arrangements with a private tow service to have the ATV removed from the lake," according to the news release.

Authorities say recent waterfowl activity is potentially the cause of thin ice on lakes in the region.

"The Stearns County Sheriff's Office would like to remind everyone to be cautions on lake ice and to be sure of ice thickness in areas that they may be traveling on," according to the news release.