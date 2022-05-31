BCA agents investigate death in southern Minnesota

When deputies arrived at a residence in Morristown early Tuesday morning, they found one deceased man and took another person into custody.

MORRISTOWN, Minn. — Agents with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and other law enforcement officers are investigating a man's death in a small town in southern Minnesota.

According to the Rice County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a residence at 12:41 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a disturbance in the city of Morristown, which is southwest of Faribault.

When deputies arrived, a man told them a "person was badly injured," according to a news release.

The deputies located a deceased male and took another adult male into custody, police said.

The Rice County Sheriff's Office said there isn't any threat to the public.