BCA agents investigate death in southern Minnesota

MORRISTOWN, Minn. — Agents with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and other law enforcement officers are investigating a man's death in a small town in southern Minnesota.
According to the Rice County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a residence at 12:41 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a disturbance in the city of Morristown, which is southwest of Faribault.
When deputies arrived, a man told them a "person was badly injured," according to a news release.
The deputies located a deceased male and took another adult male into custody, police said.
The Rice County Sheriff's Office said there isn't any threat to the public.
The investigation is still "very active" and the BCA is processing the scene, according to the news release.