Belle Plaine man dies after boat capsizes while duck hunting

A Belle Plaine man has died after a boat capsized on a lake while he was duck hunting with another man.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Clear Lake in Lexington Township around 9:45 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities say a 29-year-old man was sitting on top of an overturned duck boat.

According to a news release from the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office, Jeffrey Ernest Brooks, 55, was found floating in the lake several yards away.

Le Sueur County Sheriff Office reports that Brooks "died during the night-time hours at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester," according to the news release.

The 29-year-old man was taken to a New Prague hospital.