Body found in Lake Bemidji by DNR biologist

Authorities in Bemidji pulled the body of a man from the southwest side of the lake on Wednesday.

BEMIDJI, Minn. — A DNR biologist working on a lake in northern Minnesota discovered a body Wednesday.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office was notified around 12 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a body floating on the southwest side of Lake Bemidji.

Beltrami County deputies, Bemidji police officers, along with DNR officers recovered the body from the lake.

"Deputies located clothing and personal items on the shore near where the male was located. There were no obvious signs of trauma," according to a news release from the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office.

The identify of the man will be released after an autopsy.